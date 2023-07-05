Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of European Commission, Bulgaria, Iceland, Croatia, Albania, Romania, Korea, Australia and New Zealand at the Presidential Palace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arrivals of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Croatian President Zoran Milanović, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.