Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of NATO, Belgium, Sweden, Estonia, Czechia, Denmark, Slovenia, Norway and Luxembourg at the Presidential Palace

Arrivals of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 03:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889911
|VIRIN:
|230711-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109756529
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
