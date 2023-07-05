Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of NATO, Belgium, Sweden, Estonia, Czechia, Denmark, Slovenia, Norway and Luxembourg at the Presidential Palace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arrivals of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.