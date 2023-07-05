Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrivals of Heads of Stage and Government of NATO, Belgium, Sweden, Estonia, Czechia, Denmark, Slovenia, Norway and Luxembourg at the Presidential Palace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Arrivals of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel at the Presidential Palace for a social dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nausėda, on 11 July 2023, on the occasion of the NATO Summit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889911
    VIRIN: 230711-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109756529
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG
    Vilnius Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT