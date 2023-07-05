video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2023) - Video highlighting U.S. 7th Fleet. Seventh Fleet’s area of operations spans more than 124-million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. Seventh Fleet’s area of operations encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50% of the world’s population, including. For more than 75 years, Seventh Fleet has maintained a continuous forward presence in the Indo-Pacific, providing security and stability to the region. Historically, U.S. 7th Fleet ships, squadrons, operational units and senior leaders have promoted regional stability and maritime security through more than 1,000 annual theater security cooperation engagements.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo Villegas)