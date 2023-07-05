Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Highlighting U.S. 7th Fleet

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2023) - Video highlighting U.S. 7th Fleet. Seventh Fleet’s area of operations spans more than 124-million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. Seventh Fleet’s area of operations encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50% of the world’s population, including. For more than 75 years, Seventh Fleet has maintained a continuous forward presence in the Indo-Pacific, providing security and stability to the region. Historically, U.S. 7th Fleet ships, squadrons, operational units and senior leaders have promoted regional stability and maritime security through more than 1,000 annual theater security cooperation engagements.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo Villegas)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889890
    VIRIN: 230711-N-GR847-1001
    Filename: DOD_109755735
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 

    This work, Video Highlighting U.S. 7th Fleet, by PO1 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

