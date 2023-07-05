Sizzle reel made using previous archived footage to showcase AFRL's support of the Warfighter. (U.S. Air Force Video By Joseph Jones)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 18:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889888
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-TV928-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109755706
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Research Laboratory AFRL Sizzle Reel 2023, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT