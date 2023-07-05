2023 Northwest Arkansas Wellness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission.



Innovative Readiness Training is a Department of Defense military training program for U.S. states and territories. The program delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while providing essential health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity services.



Services this year will be provided at Yellville/Summit High School and are scheduled to include primary medical care, dental services such as fillings and extractions, and vision screenings.



While there, medical personnel will also participate in job-specific training to maintain readiness and prepare for possible deployments.



The no-cost medical services are expected to run from July 10-19.



Video shows medical IRT mission in Yellville, Arkansas.