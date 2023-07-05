More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission.
Innovative Readiness Training is a Department of Defense military training program for U.S. states and territories. The program delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while providing essential health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity services.
Services this year will be provided at Yellville/Summit High School and are scheduled to include primary medical care, dental services such as fillings and extractions, and vision screenings.
While there, medical personnel will also participate in job-specific training to maintain readiness and prepare for possible deployments.
The no-cost medical services are expected to run from July 10-19.
Video shows medical IRT mission in Yellville, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889887
|VIRIN:
|230711-Z-KI557-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109755622
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YELLVILLE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Northwest Arkansas Wellness, by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT