This video encompasses every squadron within the 355th Maintenance Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 4-July 5, 2023. The 355th MXG is responsible for maintaining DM's aircraft and provides engine maintenance to other Air Combat Command bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop and Airman William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 17:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889883
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-NC910-9582
|Filename:
|DOD_109755467
|Length:
|00:10:53
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 355th Maintenance Group deep dive, by A1C Devlin Bishop, A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, Amn William Finn, SSgt Kristine Legate, SSgt Alex Stephens, SSgt Jacob Stephens, SrA Vaughn Weber and A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
