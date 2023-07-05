Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Maintenance Group deep dive

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop, Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, Airman William Finn, Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate, Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens, Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens, Senior Airman Vaughn Weber and Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon

    355th Wing

    This video encompasses every squadron within the 355th Maintenance Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 4-July 5, 2023. The 355th MXG is responsible for maintaining DM's aircraft and provides engine maintenance to other Air Combat Command bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop and Airman William Finn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889883
    VIRIN: 230707-F-NC910-9582
    Filename: DOD_109755467
    Length: 00:10:53
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Maintenance Group deep dive, by A1C Devlin Bishop, A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, Amn William Finn, SSgt Kristine Legate, SSgt Alex Stephens, SSgt Jacob Stephens, SrA Vaughn Weber and A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    Maintenance
    Airman
    Air Power
    355th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT