355th Maintenance Group deep dive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889883" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video encompasses every squadron within the 355th Maintenance Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 4-July 5, 2023. The 355th MXG is responsible for maintaining DM's aircraft and provides engine maintenance to other Air Combat Command bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop and Airman William Finn)