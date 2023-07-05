video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s time for your July Fort Report — video news from Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:



- Army Capt. Saul Gandara began his Army journey through Bowie High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps in El Paso, Texas. The mentorship provided to him by his former JROTC senior Army instructor, retired U.S. Army Maj. Joe Cancellare, inspired him to not only embark on his career but also to continue to give back to his community through multiple ways.



- Desert Defender is a pre-deployment training conducted by the Air Force Security Forces Center’s Det. 3 Ground Combat Regional Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. The training center with personnel from all three components, directly trains and equips security forces across the Total Force, preparing them for theater-specific threats they may face as specialized air expeditionary forces.



- Fort Bliss Army Community Service at Fort Bliss hosts federal resume writing classes.



(Videos courtesy of the 3rd IBCT, 25th ID; 502nd ABW (USAF), and the 24th TPASE)