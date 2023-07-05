Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It’s time for your July Fort Report — video news from Fort Bliss, Texas

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It’s time for your July Fort Report — video news from Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    - Army Capt. Saul Gandara began his Army journey through Bowie High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps in El Paso, Texas. The mentorship provided to him by his former JROTC senior Army instructor, retired U.S. Army Maj. Joe Cancellare, inspired him to not only embark on his career but also to continue to give back to his community through multiple ways.

    - Desert Defender is a pre-deployment training conducted by the Air Force Security Forces Center’s Det. 3 Ground Combat Regional Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. The training center with personnel from all three components, directly trains and equips security forces across the Total Force, preparing them for theater-specific threats they may face as specialized air expeditionary forces.

    - Fort Bliss Army Community Service at Fort Bliss hosts federal resume writing classes.

    (Videos courtesy of the 3rd IBCT, 25th ID; 502nd ABW (USAF), and the 24th TPASE)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s time for your July Fort Report — video news from Fort Bliss, Texas, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

