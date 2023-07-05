Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos Heightens Readiness with Full-Scale Disaster Response Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort Cavazos put its disaster response capabilities to the test in a full-scale exercise this week, reinforcing its commitment to timely and effective assistance in times of crisis.  The exercise kicked off at 8 a.m. July 11 simulating a two-vehicle accident that sparked a fire near a housing community on the installation. The incident immediately activated a team of experts from across the installation known as members of the Emergency Operations Center.  

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889877
    VIRIN: 230711-A-VK434-7099
    Filename: DOD_109755428
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Cavazos Heightens Readiness with Full-Scale Disaster Response Exercise, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Fort Cavazos

