The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort Cavazos put its disaster response capabilities to the test in a full-scale exercise this week, reinforcing its commitment to timely and effective assistance in times of crisis. The exercise kicked off at 8 a.m. July 11 simulating a two-vehicle accident that sparked a fire near a housing community on the installation. The incident immediately activated a team of experts from across the installation known as members of the Emergency Operations Center.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889877
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-VK434-7099
|Filename:
|DOD_109755428
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Cavazos Heightens Readiness with Full-Scale Disaster Response Exercise, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT