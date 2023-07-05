Fort Cavazos Heightens Readiness with Full-Scale Disaster Response Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort Cavazos put its disaster response capabilities to the test in a full-scale exercise this week, reinforcing its commitment to timely and effective assistance in times of crisis. The exercise kicked off at 8 a.m. July 11 simulating a two-vehicle accident that sparked a fire near a housing community on the installation. The incident immediately activated a team of experts from across the installation known as members of the Emergency Operations Center.