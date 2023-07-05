Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody AFB second quarter load master competition

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine and Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in a quarterly load master competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 7, 2023. The 74th and 75th Fighter Generation Squadrons competed and were graded on their dress and appearance, load master knowledge, and how quickly and effectively they could properly load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine and Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    VALDOSTA, GA, US 

    This work, Moody AFB second quarter load master competition, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine and A1C Sir Wyrick

