U.S. Air Force Airmen compete in a quarterly load master competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 7, 2023. The 74th and 75th Fighter Generation Squadrons competed and were graded on their dress and appearance, load master knowledge, and how quickly and effectively they could properly load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine and Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 15:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889868
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-IQ323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109755191
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Moody AFB second quarter load master competition, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine and A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
