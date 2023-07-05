U.S. Airmen marshal a C-130 Hercules as part of Mobility Guardian 23 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889864
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-BN557-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109755093
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MG23: C-130H lands at Yokota Air Base (BRoll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT