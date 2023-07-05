Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23: C-130H lands at Yokota Air Base (BRoll)

    JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen marshal a C-130 Hercules as part of Mobility Guardian 23 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889864
    VIRIN: 230710-F-BN557-1001
    Filename: DOD_109755093
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

