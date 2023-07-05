Battalion Chief Scott Rose talks about his role in the full-scale exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Battalion Chief Scott Rose is leading an operation involving two streets of houses on fire. The occupants have evacuated, and there are various injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation. Mock drills with full-scale scenarios are crucial for providing responders with practical experience and identifying areas for improvement. Collaboration between multiple agencies, such as fire departments and EMS agencies, is important for effective communication and coordination. The exercises also serve as an opportunity to test new systems and equipment. Behind the scenes, the installation operations center and the fire station's emergency command post play a role in managing operations and evaluating communication systems. Chief Rose expresses gratitude for the community's patience and support during the exercise, as their cooperation helps enhance emergency response capabilities. The fire department strives to communicate effectively with the community and aims to continuously improve to serve them in future emergencies.