Battalion Chief Scott Rose is leading an operation involving two streets of houses on fire. The occupants have evacuated, and there are various injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation. Mock drills with full-scale scenarios are crucial for providing responders with practical experience and identifying areas for improvement. Collaboration between multiple agencies, such as fire departments and EMS agencies, is important for effective communication and coordination. The exercises also serve as an opportunity to test new systems and equipment. Behind the scenes, the installation operations center and the fire station's emergency command post play a role in managing operations and evaluating communication systems. Chief Rose expresses gratitude for the community's patience and support during the exercise, as their cooperation helps enhance emergency response capabilities. The fire department strives to communicate effectively with the community and aims to continuously improve to serve them in future emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 16:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|889860
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-VK434-2640
|Filename:
|DOD_109755013
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Battalion Chief Scott Rose talks about his role in the full-scale exercise, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
