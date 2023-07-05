Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Lieutenant Fontaine, with Fort Cavazos Fire Department,

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Fire Lieutenant Fontaine, with Fort Cavazos Fire Department, speaks about the first phase of the multi-phase full-scale exercise and how working with their counterparts in the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889859
    VIRIN: 230711-A-VK434-8662
    Filename: DOD_109755011
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Lieutenant Fontaine, with Fort Cavazos Fire Department,, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT