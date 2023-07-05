Battalion Chief Murray Wilson, Fort Cavazos, talks about his role in the full-scale exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889856" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Battalion Chief Murray Wilson is overseeing today's operation, which involves a simulated two-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles is overturned, adding complexity to the extrication process. The exercise focuses on extrication techniques, vehicle stabilization, patient care, and ensuring the safety of the responding personnel.



Training drills and full-scale exercises like this are essential because the field of emergency response is constantly evolving. Tools and practices are continuously changing to enhance safety and efficiency. Collaboration with different entities, including fire departments and other agencies, is highly valued. By working together, they can learn from each other, share best practices, and strive for seamless coordination during emergencies.



The goal is to create a seamless operation and adapt to new processes and technologies that may improve emergency mitigation. These exercises provide an opportunity for firefighters to familiarize themselves with new tools and techniques. It is particularly important for new firefighters to gain hands-on experience and learn about advancements in the field.



The conversation ends on a lighthearted note, with Chief Wilson complimenting the reporter on their interviewing skills and expressing humor regarding potential mistakes or slip-ups in their reporting.