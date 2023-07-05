Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 2023 Camp Lejeune Fourth of July Celebration

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marines and their families attend the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune Independence Day celebration on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2023. Camp Lejeune hosted its annual Independence Day celebration for Marines, Sailors and family members that included a fan meet-and-greet with Lauren Alaina and the Plain White T's, a live concert, two flyovers, and fireworks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889854
    VIRIN: 230704-M-JE868-1002
    Filename: DOD_109754986
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 2023 Camp Lejeune Fourth of July Celebration, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Families
    Concert
    4th of July
    Fourth of July Celebration
    Plain White T's
    Lauren Alaina

