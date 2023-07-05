B-Roll: 2023 Camp Lejeune Fourth of July Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and their families attend the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune Independence Day celebration on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2023. Camp Lejeune hosted its annual Independence Day celebration for Marines, Sailors and family members that included a fan meet-and-greet with Lauren Alaina and the Plain White T's, a live concert, two flyovers, and fireworks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)