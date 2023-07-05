Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 2023 Camp Lejeune Fourth of July 21-Gun Salute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2023. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Independence Day, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at 5 second intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889848
    VIRIN: 230704-M-JE868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754898
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 2023 Camp Lejeune Fourth of July 21-Gun Salute, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Families
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    21 Gun Salute
    4th of July
    Fourth of July

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT