B-Roll: 2023 Camp Lejeune Fourth of July 21-Gun Salute

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2023. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Independence Day, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at 5 second intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)