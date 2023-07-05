B-Roll: 2023 Camp Lejeune Fourth of July 21-Gun Salute

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the Independence Day 21-Gun Salute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2023. The 21-Gun Salute, held in honor of Independence Day, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at 5 second intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 14:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889848
|VIRIN:
|230704-M-JE868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754898
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
