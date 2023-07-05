A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Air Force Base and a KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base conduct a flyover T-Mobile Park for the Major League Baseball Homerun Derby in Seattle, July 10, 2023. Crews from the 97th Air Refueling Squadron and 62nd Airlift Wing partnered together to demonstrate the role air refueling and airlift have sustaining rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889847
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-WH061-7997
|Filename:
|DOD_109754895
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fairchild Provides Air Refueling Demonstration Over MLB Homerun Derby, by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT