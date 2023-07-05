Fairchild Provides Air Refueling Demonstration Over MLB Homerun Derby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Air Force Base and a KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base conduct a flyover T-Mobile Park for the Major League Baseball Homerun Derby in Seattle, July 10, 2023. Crews from the 97th Air Refueling Squadron and 62nd Airlift Wing partnered together to demonstrate the role air refueling and airlift have sustaining rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)