    Fairchild Provides Air Refueling Demonstration Over MLB Homerun Derby

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from McChord Air Force Base and a KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base conduct a flyover T-Mobile Park for the Major League Baseball Homerun Derby in Seattle, July 10, 2023. Crews from the 97th Air Refueling Squadron and 62nd Airlift Wing partnered together to demonstrate the role air refueling and airlift have sustaining rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889847
    VIRIN: 230710-F-WH061-7997
    Filename: DOD_109754895
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    This work, Fairchild Provides Air Refueling Demonstration Over MLB Homerun Derby, by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    Fairchild
    McChord
    Homerun Derby

