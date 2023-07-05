Military Working Dog Medical Exercise (vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Lake Goo, emergency care sergeant assigned to the 512th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, and Spc. Ryan Burner, assigned to the 94th Engineering K9 Detachment, talk about their experience providing care for a military working dog, Sgt. Hugo, with simulated injuries as part of the hospital exercise during DEFENDER 23 at Romanian Air Force 57th Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, on June 5, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREU-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Logan Swift)