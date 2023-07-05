Pfc. Connor Ramage from 525th Military Working Dog Detachment takes Marie, a four year-old patrol drug detector dog, up in a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter March 8, 2023 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Desensitization training prepares the dog and the handler to work as a team in stressful environments, before they get deployed downrange.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889839
|VIRIN:
|230711-O-AY809-6080
|Filename:
|DOD_109754801
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Desensitization Training (vertical), by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
