    Military Working Dog Desensitization Training (vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Pfc. Connor Ramage from 525th Military Working Dog Detachment takes Marie, a four year-old patrol drug detector dog, up in a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter March 8, 2023 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Desensitization training prepares the dog and the handler to work as a team in stressful environments, before they get deployed downrange.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889839
    VIRIN: 230711-O-AY809-6080
    Filename: DOD_109754801
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Desensitization Training (vertical), by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    military working dog
    Veterinary Corps
    StrongerTogether
    Dog Days of Summer
    MHSsocial

