Unified Command provides update on vessel fire at Port Newark

The Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard, Newark Fire Department, Gallagher Marine Systems and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in charge of ongoing salvage and response efforts, provide an update regarding the fire on the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio during a press conference at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 11, 2023. A fire broke out on the vessel at the Port Newark Marine Terminal in New Jersey on July 5, 2023. (Video courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889837
|VIRIN:
|230711-G-G0101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754768
|Length:
|00:11:23
|Location:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
