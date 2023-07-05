Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command provides update on vessel fire at Port Newark

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard, Newark Fire Department, Gallagher Marine Systems and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in charge of ongoing salvage and response efforts, provide an update regarding the fire on the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio during a press conference at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 11, 2023. A fire broke out on the vessel at the Port Newark Marine Terminal in New Jersey on July 5, 2023. (Video courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889837
    VIRIN: 230711-G-G0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754768
    Length: 00:11:23
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USCG
    New Jersey
    Response
    Newark

