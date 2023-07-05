Unified Command provides update on vessel fire at Port Newark

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard, Newark Fire Department, Gallagher Marine Systems and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in charge of ongoing salvage and response efforts, provide an update regarding the fire on the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio during a press conference at Port Newark, New Jersey, July 11, 2023. A fire broke out on the vessel at the Port Newark Marine Terminal in New Jersey on July 5, 2023. (Video courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey)