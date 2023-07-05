Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Villarreal, 30th ADA Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, explains what it's like to attend the Air Defense Battle Management System Operator Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889834
|VIRIN:
|230710-O-ZY123-4258
|Filename:
|DOD_109754762
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 14G Air Defense Battle Management System Operator Course, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT