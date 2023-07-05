Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14G Air Defense Battle Management System Operator Course

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Villarreal, 30th ADA Brigade, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, explains what it's like to attend the Air Defense Battle Management System Operator Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889834
    VIRIN: 230710-O-ZY123-4258
    Filename: DOD_109754762
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    ADA FirstToFire

