USMC+USAF: Loading up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Airmen load a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Mobility Guardian 23, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 10, 2023. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work with joint and combined forces, including members of the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)