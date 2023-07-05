Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC+USAF: Loading up

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines and Airmen load a C-17 Globemaster III as part of Mobility Guardian 23, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 10, 2023. MG23 saw Air Mobility Command Airmen work with joint and combined forces, including members of the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889833
    VIRIN: 230710-F-LD599-3805
    Filename: DOD_109754757
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

