Coast Guardsmen participate in Stop the Bleed training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center

Coast Guardsmen participate in a Stop the Bleed training provided by Stop the Bleed Project, as part of the Firearms Instructor Conference (FAI), April 23 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan. Stop the Bleed training is crucial for the Coast Guard as it is the Nation's largest maritime first responder. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|04.23.2023
|07.11.2023 11:08
|B-Roll
|889815
|230423-G-KY623-1001
|DOD_109754579
|00:01:00
|ALPENA, MI, US
|2
|2
