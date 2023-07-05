Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guardsmen participate in Stop the Bleed training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Coast Guardsmen participate in a Stop the Bleed training provided by Stop the Bleed Project, as part of the Firearms Instructor Conference (FAI), April 23 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan. Stop the Bleed training is crucial for the Coast Guard as it is the Nation's largest maritime first responder. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889815
    VIRIN: 230423-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754579
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guardsmen participate in Stop the Bleed training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Responder
    Great Lakes
    Ninth Coast Guard District
    FAI
    Firearms Instructor Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT