Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducted a brigade mass tactical Jump at Fort Bragg, NC on March 24, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889811
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-HL439-7000
|Filename:
|DOD_109754573
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Falcon Brigade Mass Tactical Jump, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT