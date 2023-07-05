William Tell is an air-to-air competition that started in 1954 to test the multiple facets of the Air Force's combat capabilities. There are multiple categories from aerial combat tactics to weapons load. William Tell 2023 will be the first competetion since 2004.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889809
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-SY677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754565
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT