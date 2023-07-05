Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2023

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    William Tell is an air-to-air competition that started in 1954 to test the multiple facets of the Air Force's combat capabilities. There are multiple categories from aerial combat tactics to weapons load. William Tell 2023 will be the first competetion since 2004.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889809
    VIRIN: 230713-F-SY677-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754565
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ACE
    ACC
    air-to-air
    William Tell
    William Tell 2023

