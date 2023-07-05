Official greeting by NATO Secretary General and Lithuanian President at the NATO Summit in Vilnius (Romania, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Türkiye and United States)

Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Joe Biden are greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on 11 July 2023.
|07.11.2023
|07.11.2023 11:01
|B-Roll
|889808
|230711-O-D0483-1001
|DOD_109754564
|00:02:57
|LT
|2
|2
