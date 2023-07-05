More Than An Airman: Airmen 1st Class Kaden Salmons

From graduating with honors from the Defense Information School to joining a band and releasing their first album, which led them to perform on the nationally syndicated West Virginia Public Broadcasting show Mountain Stage. The newest member of the 130th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office tells us the story of his first year as an Airman with the West Virginia Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 10:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889801
|VIRIN:
|230710-Z-QM802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754543
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
