    More Than An Airman: Airmen 1st Class Kaden Salmons

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    From graduating with honors from the Defense Information School to joining a band and releasing their first album, which led them to perform on the nationally syndicated West Virginia Public Broadcasting show Mountain Stage. The newest member of the 130th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office tells us the story of his first year as an Airman with the West Virginia Air National Guard.

    WVNG
    130th AW
    More Than An Airman

