Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General and Lithuanian President at the meeting of the NAC at the level of Heads of State and Government at the NATO Summit in Vilnius

Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on 11 July 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 10:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889799
|VIRIN:
|230711-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754520
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT