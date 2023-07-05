Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General and Lithuanian President at the meeting of the NAC at the level of Heads of State and Government at the NATO Summit in Vilnius

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on 11 July 2023.