Wreck site identified as World War Two carrier USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79) Reel

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD- Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site as USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79) July 10. While operating in the Sulu Sea, Ommaney Bay was hit and eventually mortally wounded by a twin-engine Japanese suicide plane on Jan. 4, 1945. NHHC’s Underwater Archaeology Branch used a combination of survey information provided by the Sea Scan Survey team and video footage provided by the DPT Scuba dive team, to confirm the identity of Ommaney Bay. This information correlated with location data for the wreck site provided to NHHC in 2019 by Vulcan, LLC (formerly Vulcan, Inc.) (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz).
|07.10.2023
|07.11.2023 10:41
|Package
|889787
|230710-N-FK318-1001
|318001
|DOD_109754437
|00:00:38
|US
|0
|0
Wreck site identified as World War Two carrier USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79)
