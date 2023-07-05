Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreck site identified as World War Two carrier USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79) Reel

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    230710-N-FK318-1001
    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD- Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site as USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79) July 10. While operating in the Sulu Sea, Ommaney Bay was hit and eventually mortally wounded by a twin-engine Japanese suicide plane on Jan. 4, 1945. NHHC’s Underwater Archaeology Branch used a combination of survey information provided by the Sea Scan Survey team and video footage provided by the DPT Scuba dive team, to confirm the identity of Ommaney Bay. This information correlated with location data for the wreck site provided to NHHC in 2019 by Vulcan, LLC (formerly Vulcan, Inc.) (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz).

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889787
    VIRIN: 230710-N-FK318-1001
    PIN: 318001
    Filename: DOD_109754437
    Location: US

    Wreck site identified as World War Two carrier USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79)

    World War Two
    Underwater Archaeology
    Reel
    NHHC
    FK318
    Ommaney Bay

