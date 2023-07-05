Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Day 12

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper and Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits from Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 5, 2023. The 47-foot tall tower helps the recruits overcome their fear of heights and gives them confidence in their gear.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper and Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889784
    VIRIN: 230705-M-MO263-1001
    Filename: DOD_109754403
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Training Day 12, by LCpl Colin Harper and LCpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill Instructors
    RECRUITS
    RAPPEL TOWER
    Mike Company
    MCRDPI

