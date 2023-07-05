Training Day 12

Recruits from Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 5, 2023. The 47-foot tall tower helps the recruits overcome their fear of heights and gives them confidence in their gear.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper and Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889784
|VIRIN:
|230705-M-MO263-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109754403
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
