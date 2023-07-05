Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Log Drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicolas Conenna, a Drill Instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, explains the significance of log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 10, 2023. The log drill exercise was used to develop a team building mentality and help form unit cohesion amongst recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 02:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889716
    VIRIN: 230710-M-EG840-1001
    Filename: DOD_109753593
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Log Drills, by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Recruit training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT