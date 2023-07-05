U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicolas Conenna, a Drill Instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, explains the significance of log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 10, 2023. The log drill exercise was used to develop a team building mentality and help form unit cohesion amongst recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|07.10.2023
|07.11.2023 02:28
|Video Productions
|889716
|230710-M-EG840-1001
|DOD_109753593
|00:00:32
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, Kilo Company Log Drills, by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
