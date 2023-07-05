More than 180 service members from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Army Reserve, as well as the active-duty Air Force and Navy, kicked off Northwest Arkansas Wellness, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission, here yesterday. (Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889715
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-KI557-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109753569
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YELLSVILLE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT