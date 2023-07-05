CFAS MWR hosted the grand re-opening if Nimitz Park field, where the base celebrated with a flag football game. CFAS commanding officer Capt. David Adams performed the ribbon cutting opening ceremony and performed the coin toss for the two teams. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer Third Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 21:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889714
|VIRIN:
|230708-N-PE072-9910
|Filename:
|DOD_109753556
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NIMITZ PARK RE-OPENING FLAG FOOTBALL GAME, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT