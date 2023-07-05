Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIMITZ PARK RE-OPENING FLAG FOOTBALL GAME

    JAPAN

    07.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    CFAS MWR hosted the grand re-opening if Nimitz Park field, where the base celebrated with a flag football game. CFAS commanding officer Capt. David Adams performed the ribbon cutting opening ceremony and performed the coin toss for the two teams. (U.S. Navy video taken by Petty Officer Third Class Gabriel Fields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 21:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889714
    VIRIN: 230708-N-PE072-9910
    Filename: DOD_109753556
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIMITZ PARK RE-OPENING FLAG FOOTBALL GAME, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    AFN SASEBO
    CFAS
    FLAG FOOTBALL
    NIMITZ PARK

