    Iowa National Guard's 1034th CSC trains at Camp Atterbury

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1034th Composite Supply Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, conducted two weeks of annual training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in May 2023. This video features the process and equipment that 92W water treatment specialists use for water purification. Water treatment specialists are responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and making sure clean water is stored and available anywhere it is needed. They perform water quality tests and inspect facilities and food supplies for the presence of disease, germs and other conditions or hazards to health and the environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Brian Tiet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 05:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889703
    VIRIN: 230515-Z-KS612-1569
    Filename: DOD_109753079
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard's 1034th CSC trains at Camp Atterbury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Iowa National Guard
    Water Purification
    734th RSG
    1034th CSC
    92W Water Treatment Specialist

