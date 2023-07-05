Iowa National Guard's 1034th CSC trains at Camp Atterbury

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1034th Composite Supply Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, conducted two weeks of annual training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in May 2023. This video features the process and equipment that 92W water treatment specialists use for water purification. Water treatment specialists are responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and making sure clean water is stored and available anywhere it is needed. They perform water quality tests and inspect facilities and food supplies for the presence of disease, germs and other conditions or hazards to health and the environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Brian Tiet)