Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1034th Composite Supply Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, conducted two weeks of annual training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in May 2023. This video features the process and equipment that 92W water treatment specialists use for water purification. Water treatment specialists are responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and making sure clean water is stored and available anywhere it is needed. They perform water quality tests and inspect facilities and food supplies for the presence of disease, germs and other conditions or hazards to health and the environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Brian Tiet)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 05:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889703
|VIRIN:
|230515-Z-KS612-1569
|Filename:
|DOD_109753079
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa National Guard's 1034th CSC trains at Camp Atterbury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT