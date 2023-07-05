The 126th Air Refueling Wing participated in Operation Centennial Contact to celebrate 100 years of air refueling.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889695
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-YH673-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109752826
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
