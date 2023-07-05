Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard K9 Simba Helicopter to Boat Hoist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Marine Safety and Security Team Houston K9 Simba, K9 Lani and their handlers conduct helicopter-to-boat hoists in Galveston, Texas, May 18, 2022. These practice hoists are done to prepare the K9 and their handler for rapid deployments to vessels out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889689
    VIRIN: 220203-G-TL908-2007
    Filename: DOD_109752667
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard K9 Simba Helicopter to Boat Hoist, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hoist
    helicopter
    canine
    k9
    dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT