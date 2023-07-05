Coast Guard K9 Simba Helicopter to Boat Hoist

Coast Guard Marine Safety and Security Team Houston K9 Simba, K9 Lani and their handlers conduct helicopter-to-boat hoists in Galveston, Texas, May 18, 2022. These practice hoists are done to prepare the K9 and their handler for rapid deployments to vessels out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889689
|VIRIN:
|220203-G-TL908-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_109752667
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
