    Keesler News 10 July 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Chad Gemeinhardt, 81 MSG/CC, and CMSgt Ron Oudean, 81 MSG/SEL, preview the week's upcoming events on base including Dragon University classes, the Keesler Resident Advisory Board meeting, Pace High School JROTC visit, and the Carboard Regatta.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 14:10
    Category: Newscasts
    MS, US

    This work, Keesler News 10 July 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81 TRW
    81 MSG

