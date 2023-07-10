Col Chad Gemeinhardt, 81 MSG/CC, and CMSgt Ron Oudean, 81 MSG/SEL, preview the week's upcoming events on base including Dragon University classes, the Keesler Resident Advisory Board meeting, Pace High School JROTC visit, and the Carboard Regatta.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 14:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|889688
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-PI774-2222
|Filename:
|DOD_109752573
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Keesler News 10 July 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
