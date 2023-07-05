U.S. and Peruvian Marines Conduct Combined Breaching and Demolition Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889675" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from the 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct joint training exercises with Peruvian Marines from the Batallòn de Ingeniería de Infantería de Marina on the Salinas firing range in support of Resolute Sentinel 23 in Peru, July 6, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves the readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering, projects, medical operations, and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)