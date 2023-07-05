Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Peruvian Marines Conduct Combined Breaching and Demolition Training

    LIMA, PERU

    07.07.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Marines from the 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct joint training exercises with Peruvian Marines from the Batallòn de Ingeniería de Infantería de Marina on the Salinas firing range in support of Resolute Sentinel 23 in Peru, July 6, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves the readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering, projects, medical operations, and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889675
    VIRIN: 230707-F-UY948-1001
    Filename: DOD_109752226
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: LIMA, PE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Peruvian Marines Conduct Combined Breaching and Demolition Training, by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SOUTHCOM
    #AFSOUTH
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

