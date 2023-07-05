Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger is hosting a relinquishment of office ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith will take over as acting commandant until Berger's replacement is confirmed. This marks the first time the USMC is without a confirmed commandant since then-Commandant Archibald Henderson died in 1859.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 12:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889671
|Filename:
|DOD_109752195
|Length:
|01:15:12
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commandant of Marine Corps Relinquishment of Office Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT