Commandant of Marine Corps Relinquishment of Office Ceremony

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger is hosting a relinquishment of office ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith will take over as acting commandant until Berger's replacement is confirmed. This marks the first time the USMC is without a confirmed commandant since then-Commandant Archibald Henderson died in 1859.