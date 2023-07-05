Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant of Marine Corps Relinquishment of Office Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger is hosting a relinquishment of office ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith will take over as acting commandant until Berger's replacement is confirmed. This marks the first time the USMC is without a confirmed commandant since then-Commandant Archibald Henderson died in 1859.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 12:45
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:15:12
    Location: DC, US

