Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Berger Hosts a Relinquishment of Office Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Proper       

    The commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, is hosting a Relinquishment of Office ceremony on Jul 10 at 10 am at Marine Barracks Washington. The Assistant Commandant, Gen. Eric Smith will take over duties as the acting Commandant until the 39th Commandant is confirmed. This will be the first time the USMC will be without a confirmed Commandant since then Commandant Archibald Henderson died in 1859 (164 years ago).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889669
    Filename: DOD_109752145
    Length: 01:15:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Berger Hosts a Relinquishment of Office Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eric Smith
    David Berger
    Relinquishment of Office Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT