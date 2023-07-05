Gen. Berger Hosts a Relinquishment of Office Ceremony

The commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, is hosting a Relinquishment of Office ceremony on Jul 10 at 10 am at Marine Barracks Washington. The Assistant Commandant, Gen. Eric Smith will take over duties as the acting Commandant until the 39th Commandant is confirmed. This will be the first time the USMC will be without a confirmed Commandant since then Commandant Archibald Henderson died in 1859 (164 years ago).
