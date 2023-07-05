Gen. Berger Hosts a Relinquishment of Office Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, is hosting a Relinquishment of Office ceremony on Jul 10 at 10 am at Marine Barracks Washington. The Assistant Commandant, Gen. Eric Smith will take over duties as the acting Commandant until the 39th Commandant is confirmed. This will be the first time the USMC will be without a confirmed Commandant since then Commandant Archibald Henderson died in 1859 (164 years ago).