    37 AS, 86 AES conduct in-flight medical training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing live, train and operate across the European and African theaters to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flew with the 37th Airlift Squadron to practice and train on onboard medical procedures and treating their patients quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889663
    VIRIN: 230628-F-VY348-1235
    Filename: DOD_109752014
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    TAGS

    Medical
    Ramstein
    37th AS
    RAB
    86th AES

