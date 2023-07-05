37 AS, 86 AES conduct in-flight medical training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing live, train and operate across the European and African theaters to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flew with the 37th Airlift Squadron to practice and train on onboard medical procedures and treating their patients quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|06.28.2023
|07.10.2023 10:57
|Video Productions
|889663
|230628-F-VY348-1235
|DOD_109752014
|00:00:34
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|1
