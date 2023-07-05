37 AS, 86 AES conduct in-flight medical training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing live, train and operate across the European and African theaters to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flew with the 37th Airlift Squadron to practice and train on onboard medical procedures and treating their patients quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)