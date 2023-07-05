960th Airborne Air Control Squadron departs Kadena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force aircrew and support personnel from the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, depart in support of Exercise Northern Edge-23 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2023. Kadena regularly hosts visiting joint, allied and partner forces to conduct missions to enhance our operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)