U.S. Air Force aircrew and support personnel from the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, depart in support of Exercise Northern Edge-23 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2023. Kadena regularly hosts visiting joint, allied and partner forces to conduct missions to enhance our operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 06:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889639
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-TK870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109751472
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron departs Kadena, by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
