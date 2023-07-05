Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    960th Airborne Air Control Squadron departs Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrew and support personnel from the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, depart in support of Exercise Northern Edge-23 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2023. Kadena regularly hosts visiting joint, allied and partner forces to conduct missions to enhance our operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 06:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

