Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command Ceremony 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    The U.S. Army Garrison Japan change-of-command ceremony between incoming
    commander Col. Marcus Hunter and outgoing commander Col. Christopher
    Tomlinson was held July 7th on Camp Zama. The reviewing officer for the
    ceremony was Craig Deatrick, director of Installation Management Command -
    Pacific.


    Remarks: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Outgoing Commander, USAG Japan


    Narration:
    Col. Tomlinson completed his two-year assignment at U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    and will move on to the Southern European Task Force - Africa, located in
    Italy, where he will work at the G2.


    Remarks: Craig Deatrick, Director, Installation Management Command - Pacific


    Narration:
    Col. Hunter began his military leadership career at the 3rd Brigade, 2nd
    Infantry Division, in Fort Lewis, Washington. Since then, he has been
    assigned to numerous positions in various locations, from the Republic of
    Panama to Africa, and deployed to Afghanistan three times in support of
    Operation Enduring Freedom.

    He is a graduate of the Special Forces Qualification Course and was also
    once assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at then-Fort Bragg,
    North Carolina, now known as Fort Liberty.


    Interview: COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXXX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 02:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889638
    VIRIN: 230707-A-MS361-1650
    Filename: DOD_109751437
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command Ceremony 2023, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    Change of Command
    USAG Japan
    COL Hunter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT