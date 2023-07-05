U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command Ceremony 2023

Narration:
The U.S. Army Garrison Japan change-of-command ceremony between incoming
commander Col. Marcus Hunter and outgoing commander Col. Christopher
Tomlinson was held July 7th on Camp Zama. The reviewing officer for the
ceremony was Craig Deatrick, director of Installation Management Command -
Pacific.
Remarks: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Outgoing Commander, USAG Japan
Narration:
Col. Tomlinson completed his two-year assignment at U.S. Army Garrison Japan
and will move on to the Southern European Task Force - Africa, located in
Italy, where he will work at the G2.
Remarks: Craig Deatrick, Director, Installation Management Command - Pacific
Narration:
Col. Hunter began his military leadership career at the 3rd Brigade, 2nd
Infantry Division, in Fort Lewis, Washington. Since then, he has been
assigned to numerous positions in various locations, from the Republic of
Panama to Africa, and deployed to Afghanistan three times in support of
Operation Enduring Freedom.
He is a graduate of the Special Forces Qualification Course and was also
once assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at then-Fort Bragg,
North Carolina, now known as Fort Liberty.
Interview: COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
Narration:
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXXX.
