U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command Ceremony 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889638" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

The U.S. Army Garrison Japan change-of-command ceremony between incoming

commander Col. Marcus Hunter and outgoing commander Col. Christopher

Tomlinson was held July 7th on Camp Zama. The reviewing officer for the

ceremony was Craig Deatrick, director of Installation Management Command -

Pacific.





Remarks: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Outgoing Commander, USAG Japan





Narration:

Col. Tomlinson completed his two-year assignment at U.S. Army Garrison Japan

and will move on to the Southern European Task Force - Africa, located in

Italy, where he will work at the G2.





Remarks: Craig Deatrick, Director, Installation Management Command - Pacific





Narration:

Col. Hunter began his military leadership career at the 3rd Brigade, 2nd

Infantry Division, in Fort Lewis, Washington. Since then, he has been

assigned to numerous positions in various locations, from the Republic of

Panama to Africa, and deployed to Afghanistan three times in support of

Operation Enduring Freedom.



He is a graduate of the Special Forces Qualification Course and was also

once assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at then-Fort Bragg,

North Carolina, now known as Fort Liberty.





Interview: COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXXX.