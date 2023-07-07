On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, 31st OG Senior Enlisted Leader, join us in the studio to discuss the leadership trait of ownership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 03:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889637
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-QR554-9786
|Filename:
|DOD_109751407
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 1: July 7 2023, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT