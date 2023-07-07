Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1: July 7 2023

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, 31st OG Senior Enlisted Leader, join us in the studio to discuss the leadership trait of ownership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 03:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889637
    VIRIN: 230707-F-QR554-9786
    Filename: DOD_109751407
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Wyvern 1: July 7 2023, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Leadership
    AFN Aviano
    Wyvern 1

