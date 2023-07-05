Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23: Fueling the fight

    JAPAN

    07.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16 Fighting Eagles assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing as part of exercise Mobility Guardian, over Japan, July 8th, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 07:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889631
    VIRIN: 230708-F-LD599-1001
    Filename: DOD_109751034
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

