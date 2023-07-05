MG23: Fueling the fight

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16 Fighting Eagles assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing as part of exercise Mobility Guardian, over Japan, July 8th, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)
