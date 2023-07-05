Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th ARS air refueling (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Airmen assigned to the 50 Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16 Fighting Flacons during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 over Japan, July 8, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Zachery Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 07:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889626
    VIRIN: 230709-F-XM616-9001
    Filename: DOD_109750710
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS air refueling (B-Roll), by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT