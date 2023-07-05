50th ARS air refueling (B-Roll)

U.S. Air Airmen assigned to the 50 Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-16 Fighting Flacons during exercise Mobility Guardian 23 over Japan, July 8, 2023. MG23 is a joint and combined exercise hosted by Air Mobility Command, showcasing the projection of forces in a rapid manner throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Zachery Willis)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 07:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889626
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-XM616-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109750710
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
