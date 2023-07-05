PALS 23 Demo Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indonesian Marines conduct a capabilities demonstration rehearsal before the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 9, 2023. The PALS demonstration will showcase amphibious capabilities to demonstrate our combined commitment to maritime security across the Indo-Pacific region. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 Allied and partner participating nations who share a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)