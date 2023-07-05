Indonesian Marines conduct a capabilities demonstration rehearsal before the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 9, 2023. The PALS demonstration will showcase amphibious capabilities to demonstrate our combined commitment to maritime security across the Indo-Pacific region. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 Allied and partner participating nations who share a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 02:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889624
|VIRIN:
|230709-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109750358
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|BALI, ID
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, PALS 23 Demo Rehearsal, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
