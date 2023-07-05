Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 23 Demo Rehearsal

    BALI, INDONESIA

    07.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Indonesian Marines conduct a capabilities demonstration rehearsal before the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Bali, Indonesia, July 9, 2023. The PALS demonstration will showcase amphibious capabilities to demonstrate our combined commitment to maritime security across the Indo-Pacific region. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 Allied and partner participating nations who share a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    TAGS

    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    PALS 23
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 23
    Strengthened Relationships
    Korps Marinir TNI AL

