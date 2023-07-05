Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Best Warrior 2023 Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Pfc. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaylan Caulton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889622
    VIRIN: 230708-A-VB701-7128
    Filename: DOD_109750335
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Best Warrior 2023 Opening Ceremony, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    NBWC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT