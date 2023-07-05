The Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Lt. Gen. William Jurney, and Indonesian Marine Corps Commandant, Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, co-host the 9th Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Bali, Indonesia, July 9-14. The symposium brings together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, and military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, Central America, South America, and Europe. Delegations from 25 countries are anticipated to participate. Through in-person dialogue and interactions, PALS seeks to strengthen relationships and cooperation among amphibious leaders and forces to maintain a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region is set to be one of the largest PALS since its inaugural gathering in 2015. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck and Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 22:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889619
|VIRIN:
|230708-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109750268
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, PALS 23 Introduction Video, by Cpl Dillon Buck and LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
