    PALS 23 Introduction Video

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Dillon Buck and Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    The Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Lt. Gen. William Jurney, and Indonesian Marine Corps Commandant, Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, co-host the 9th Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Bali, Indonesia, July 9-14. The symposium brings together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, and military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, Central America, South America, and Europe. Delegations from 25 countries are anticipated to participate. Through in-person dialogue and interactions, PALS seeks to strengthen relationships and cooperation among amphibious leaders and forces to maintain a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region is set to be one of the largest PALS since its inaugural gathering in 2015. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck and Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 22:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889619
    VIRIN: 230708-M-LP807-1001
    Filename: DOD_109750268
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, GA, US

    TAGS

    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    PALS 23
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 23
    Strengthened Relationships
    Korps Marinir TNI AL

