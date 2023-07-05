PALS 23 Introduction Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Lt. Gen. William Jurney, and Indonesian Marine Corps Commandant, Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, co-host the 9th Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Bali, Indonesia, July 9-14. The symposium brings together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, and military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, Central America, South America, and Europe. Delegations from 25 countries are anticipated to participate. Through in-person dialogue and interactions, PALS seeks to strengthen relationships and cooperation among amphibious leaders and forces to maintain a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region is set to be one of the largest PALS since its inaugural gathering in 2015. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck and Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)