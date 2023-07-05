Airmen deploy in support of MG23 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to various units deploy from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Mobility Guardian 23, July 5, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area.