Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen deploy in support of MG23 (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to various units deploy from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Mobility Guardian 23, July 5, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 23:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889617
    VIRIN: 230706-F-AD344-2417
    Filename: DOD_109750203
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen deploy in support of MG23 (B-roll), by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT