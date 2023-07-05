U.S. Airmen assigned to various units deploy from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to Yokota Air Base, Japan, in support of Mobility Guardian 23, July 5, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 23:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889617
|VIRIN:
|230706-F-AD344-2417
|Filename:
|DOD_109750203
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen deploy in support of MG23 (B-roll), by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
