    Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel taking on water 30 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoists a rescue swimmer back onboard after transferring him to a vessel to dewater, approximately 30 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas, July 8, 2023. The vessel taking on water with four people onboard was dewatered and safely escorted to Packery Channel Park. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889616
    VIRIN: 230708-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109750183
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: TX, US

    rescue
    hoist
    coast guard
    dewater
    taking on water

