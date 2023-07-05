A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoists a rescue swimmer back onboard after transferring him to a vessel to dewater, approximately 30 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas, July 8, 2023. The vessel taking on water with four people onboard was dewatered and safely escorted to Packery Channel Park. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889616
|VIRIN:
|230708-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109750183
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel taking on water 30 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT